(L to R), Michael Mitchell, The AR-15 and handgun police say Mitchell and his 12-year-old brother carried.

A 12-year-old boy and his older brother were arrested after they allegedly threatened their neighbors while holding loaded weapons, including an AR-15, in the middle of the street in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia.

The incident took place Saturday around 6:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street. Michael Mitchell, 19, and his 12-year-old brother had gotten into a fight with people who lived across the street from them, investigators said.

Mitchell allegedly walked across the street with a loaded handgun and told his younger brother to grab an AR-15. The boy went inside and grabbed the loaded gun and then walked back outside and aimed at the neighbors, officials said. Police were called to the scene. Mitchell and his brother were both arrested and taken into custody.

Mitchell is charged with violation of the uniform firearms act-no license, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, corruption of minors and other related offenses.

“Something simple that should’ve probably been a fist fight is now turned to guns and that obviously concerns all of us,” said Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Dennis Rosenbaum.

Police say Mitchell legally owned the AR-15 his younger brother was holding. The handgun Mitchell was carrying belonged to his mother however, according to investigators. Neither Mitchell nor his brother had a criminal record prior to Friday’s incident, officials said.

