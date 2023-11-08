A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest in the murder of a teen girl who disappeared in Montgomery County 30 years ago and was found dead at a freight yard three weeks later.

On Monday, Nov. 8, 1993, 18-year-old Julie Barnyock arrived at the Lansdale Train Station on the R5 SEPTA train from Philadelphia. Barnyock used a pay phone to call her parents and ask for a ride home. When her father arrived at the train station, he couldn’t find his daughter. Barnyock’s parents then reported her missing to New Britain Township Police on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1993.

Three weeks later, on Dec. 2, 1993, Barnyock’s body was found in the Lansdale SEPTA/Conrail freight yard. An autopsy revealed she died from a blunt force head injury and her death was ruled a homicide.

Family Photo A photo of Julie Barnyock

Three decades after her disappearance, Barnyock’s murder remains unsolved. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Lansdale Police said they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

“A teenager went missing 30 years ago and was found dead. Our detectives continue to go over this case, looking for anything that could help us. Now we are again asking for the public’s help,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “Someone somewhere knows something. Please share whatever piece of info about Julie’s movements that day, anything seen that night on the train or at the train station. Many old cases are solved when someone comes forward with information that seems insignificant but turns out to be helpful in finding a murderer.”

If you have any information on Barnyock’s death, please call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368 or the Lansdale Police Department at 215-368-1801.