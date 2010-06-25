10! Spotlight: Prostate Palooza!

Normal 0

Enjoy a night of great music, brews, and food while supporting prostate cancer research and awareness. Celebrate Prostate Palooza! on Thursday, July 8th at the World Live Café.Sponsored by Victory Brewing and hosted by NYC Improv group VEAL, Prostate Palooza! will include performances by Black Landlord, The Great Unknown, Wissahickon Chicken Shack, and the Pros From Dover. Tickets are $20 per person, which includes two fee beers for each ticket holder 21 and older. All proceeds will go to the Mark R. Masterson Fund and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.