1 dead in overnight shooting in North Philadelphia

At least one person was killed in an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. Sunday near a housing complex along the 600 block of Franklin Place. One person was killed and at least one other person was injured in the shooting. NBC10 has not yet confirmed the identity of the victim or what led to the incident.

There were about 60 shell casings at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

