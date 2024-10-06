Philadelphia

1 dead in overnight shooting in North Philadelphia

One person was killed in a shooting near a housing complex along the 600 block of Franklin Place in North Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024

By David Chang

At least one person was killed in an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia. 

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. Sunday near a housing complex along the 600 block of Franklin Place. One person was killed and at least one other person was injured in the shooting. NBC10 has not yet confirmed the identity of the victim or what led to the incident.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

There were about 60 shell casings at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us