upper darby

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting Outside Upper Darby Bar

By Randy Gyllenhaal

At least one person died and two were wounded during a shooting outside an Upper Darby Township bar early Thursday morning.

Police said someone opened fire outside Rudy’s Tavern on the 7100 block of Marshall Road, striking the three victims. The shooting drew a large police presence, with various patrol cruisers and officers arriving to the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tom Clark said his 22-year-old cousin was the man killed in the gunfire, though police have not yet confirmed that. He said he was concerned the shooting may have stemmed from some sort of argument.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 15 hours ago

Philadelphia to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate on Friday, Ending COVID Restrictions

Penn State University 2 hours ago

Penn State Ex-President Spanier Reports to Jail Early in Sandusky Scandal

“Nowadays, shooters are, for the most part, cowards,” Clark said. “You could fight, get it over with and go home – that’s it, end of story and you live to see another day. But in this day and time, everybody’s carrying guns, anywhere from 13 to 62.”

The bar is located along a stretch of road surrounded by single-family homes and apartments. Residents could be seen looking on, with some telling NBC10 the bar is a troubled spot in the neighborhoods.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests.

This article tagged under:

upper darbyDelaware County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us