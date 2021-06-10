1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting Outside Upper Darby Bar

At least one person died and two were wounded during a shooting outside an Upper Darby Township bar early Thursday morning.

Police said someone opened fire outside Rudy’s Tavern on the 7100 block of Marshall Road, striking the three victims. The shooting drew a large police presence, with various patrol cruisers and officers arriving to the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tom Clark said his 22-year-old cousin was the man killed in the gunfire, though police have not yet confirmed that. He said he was concerned the shooting may have stemmed from some sort of argument.

“Nowadays, shooters are, for the most part, cowards,” Clark said. “You could fight, get it over with and go home – that’s it, end of story and you live to see another day. But in this day and time, everybody’s carrying guns, anywhere from 13 to 62.”

The bar is located along a stretch of road surrounded by single-family homes and apartments. Residents could be seen looking on, with some telling NBC10 the bar is a troubled spot in the neighborhoods.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests.