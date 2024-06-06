1 dead, 1 hurt in double shooting in West Philadelphia

A man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in West Philadelphia Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the unit block of North 51st Street at 6:20 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man, later identified as James Odom of Philadelphia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body as well as a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the back and left calf.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Odom was pronounced dead at the hospital while the 23-year-old man was listed in stable condition.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not released information on any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As of Thursday, June 6, there were 114 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, down 36 percent from the same time last year, according to data from Philadelphia police.