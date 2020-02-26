Villanova Recalls Study Abroad Program in Italy Due to Coronavirus

What to Know Villanova University has recalled its study abroad program in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Villanova University has recalled its study abroad program in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The university made the announcement Wednesday.

“Given the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in Northern Italy, we have made the decision to bring home our students who are abroad in Italy,” the school said in a press release.

The school also said they are monitoring their other study abroad programs and will “determine appropriate responses” at a later date.

“Villanova has an emergency preparedness team consisting of leaders from across our campus who are meeting regularly and who are reviewing information from outside experts to assess how the virus may affect our campus and those who are overseas,” the school wrote.

The viral outbreak that originated in China has now infected more than 80,000 people globally. Global shares fell sharply once again Wednesday as fears over the speed of the virus around the world accentuated.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at Villanova University or the Philadelphia area.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control website.