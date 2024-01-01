NJ parents welcome twins in 2 separate years

Let the cuteness ring in the new year. For one family the baby boom spans two years as one twin was born in 2023, while the other arrived in 2024.

That's right, New Jersey twin brothers were born in different years as one arrived on Dec. 31, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, Virtua Health said.

"Older brother Ezra was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18¾ inches long," Virtua Health said in a news release. "Slightly younger brother Ezekial was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year's Day, weighing 4 pounds and measuring 17¼ inches long."

"Parents Eve and Billy are thrilled that their boys are healthy and will have a great birthday story to tell," Virtua Health said.

New Year's babies run in the Merchantville family: "To make their birthdays even more special, Ezra shares his birthday with his dad, Billy, who is a New Year’s Eve baby, too!"

Other NJ, Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2024

We are seeing other first glimpses of the other first babies born at Philadelphia-area hospitals on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania welcomed the first baby of the year at 12:03 a.m. as little Matias arrived, according to Penn Medicine.

Penn Medicine Babies Leonardo, Emma and Matias.

Emma, La'Dia, Leonardo and Sapphire followed suit by being born in the first hours of 2024 at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

La'Dia and Sapphire

The first baby of the year born at Inspira Medical Center Vineland in New Jersey was little Haisley, who arrived at 12:36 a.m., according to Inspira Health.

The Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) announced that its first baby born systemwide came at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg as Liz and Mike Falcone of Bethlehem Township welcomed son Jacob at 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

Liz and Mike Falcone with baby Jacob

Best of health and luck to all the newborns and their families.