New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center officially shuts down

Health officials announced the New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center has closed.

The call center was used to help answer questions on COVID-19 vaccines and assisted New Jersey residents in making vaccination appointments.

The New Jersey Department of Health said over more than three years, the center had scheduled over 170,000 vaccination appointments, made nearly 40.9 million outreach calls and sent over 300 million text messages.

“Whether speaking to an agent or providing automated information to answer their questions, the NJ COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center has helped hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans get much-needed information on vaccine eligibility and vaccination locations for themselves and their loved ones, as well as to learn more about other important programs,” Health Commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston said in a news release. “We thank all of the agents over the years for their tremendous work in helping to inform and direct our residents during this critical time.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said residents can continue to call the national COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-800-232-0233, where assistance is available in English, Spanish, and other languages.

Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals can call 1-888-720-7489 and people with disabilities can seek support through the Disability Information and Access Line at 1-888-677-1199.

According to officials, if you try calling the New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center, you will be rerouted to the national COVID-19 vaccine hotline.