Main Line Health lays off nearly 200 employees as part of major restructuring

Main Line Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in the Philadelphia region, laid off nearly 200 employees this week, citing ongoing financial hurdles.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the health company said on Wednesday that they are "navigating significant external pressures, including Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates that have not kept pace with costs."

Those laid off -- management and administrative staff -- made up 1.5 percent of the company's workforce. The company said they are providing transition support to those leaving the organization.

"These changes will not impact our ability to provide safe, high quality, and equitable care to our patients and the communities we serve," said a spokesperson.

Moving forward, the organization shared that it plans to hire more clinicians, increase ambulatory services, enhance the patient experience, and improve access for all.

