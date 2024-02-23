Feeling sick? Philadelphia health officials urge caution amid spike in norovirus cases

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus, also known as a stomach virus is spreading across the Northeast region of the United States.

Now, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is urging residents to take precautions to stop the spread.

What is the norovirus?

Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea, and foodborne illness in the United States, the CDC said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Norovirus can also be referred to as a stomach bug or stomach flu. Anyone can get infected and it spreads very easily and quickly.

How does it spread?

Health officials said you can get norovirus by having direct contact with someone who is infected. You can also be infected by eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus.

Additionally, if you touch a surface or objects that are contaminated with norovirus and then put your unwashed fingers in your mouth you could be infected.

Philadelphia health officials said the best way to protect yourself from catching this stomach bug is by washing your hands thoroughly and frequently.

"You should also consider using hand sanitizer when you’re out in public. A lot of stores still have pump bottles of hand sanitizer on their counters; take advantage of them! Hand sanitizer doesn’t work well for norovirus but works well for most other common infections we are seeing right now including COVID-19 and the flu," health officials said in a news release.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC said the most common symptoms of norovirus are:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Stomach pain

Fever

Headache

Body aches

What should you do if you are infected?

Philadelphia health officials said that you should keep hydrated and get plenty of rest.

It's also best to continuously disinfect anything you might come into contact with, especially the bathroom.