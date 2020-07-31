Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston Recovers From COVID-19, Donates Plasma

The actor best known for playing Walter White on AMC's "Breaking Bad" made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday

In this July 12, 2016, file photo, actor Bryan Cranston at SiriusXM's "Town Hall With Bryan Cranston" at SiriusXM Studios in New York City.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because it contains antibodies.

The actor best known for playing Walter White on AMC's "Breaking Bad" made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Cranston, 64, did not say exactly when he got infected with the new coronavirus, but indicated that it was “quite early on” in the pandemic. He had mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in his chest and loss of taste and smell, according to the post.

Health

Major League Baseball 7 hours ago

AP Source: MLB Will Play 7-Inning Games in Doubleheaders

Cervical cancer 13 hours ago

New Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines Released: What You Need to Know

“I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus,” he wrote.

Cranston recorded himself inside UCLA Blood & Platelet Center in Los Angeles making the plasma donation. He said the process took about an hour, during which he watched “A Face in the Crowd” starring Andy Griffith and Patricia Neal.

Cranston urged his followers to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bryan CranstoncoronavirusBreaking Bad
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us