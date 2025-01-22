A sick snow goose found in West Philadelphia earlier this month has tested positive for the avian influenza A(H5), making it the first bird in the city to test positive for the highly-pathogenic bird flu, according to Philadelphia health officials.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health first alerted the Philadelphia Department of Health of the sick bird being found along the 1200 block of North 59th Street -- near Carroll Park -- on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, city health officials said on Jan. 22, 2025.

Preliminary in-state testing determined the goose had the bird flu.

"This is the first bird found in Philadelphia during the current nationwide outbreak," city health officials said.

No people have been infected in Philadelphia, at this time, health officials said.

City health officials urged any Carroll Park resident "who may have had direct contact with a sick snow goose" on or around Jan. 11 to call city disease control at 215-685-6741.

Symptoms of bird flu in people include many flu-like symptoms like minor fever, sore throat, runny nose, headaches and fatigue, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. However, "fever may not always be present," the CDC said.

“The threat to Philadelphians from H5N1 remains low, but we are issuing this alert out of an abundance of caution,” Philly Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said. “We continue to monitor the situation both here in Philadelphia and across the country."

Cases of avian flu have recently been reported in the Lehigh Valley and Delaware, Philly health officials said. Throughout the country more than 60 people -- most with contact to poultry or dairy farms -- have contracted H5N1, with one person dying.

Tips for avoiding bird flu

The Philadelphia health department offered advice on avoiding a potential bird flu exposure:

The Health Department recommends that it’s best to stay away from wild birds, especially waterfowl, such as geese and ducks, as they are common carriers of bird flu.

If you do see sick birds or other animals or unusual bird or other animal deaths, report them to the Pennsylvania Game Commission via telephone at 833-PGC-Hunt (833-722-4868), email at pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov or their online Wildlife Health Survey tool.

Do not touch sick or injured wild animals.

Residents with concerns about sick backyard chickens should contact the PA Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 717-772-2852 option 1.