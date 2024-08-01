Here’s what’s trending on Green Philly:

Climate change

By Julie Hancher

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024

City of Philadelphia Secures $300,000 for EV chargers

The City of Philadelphia will receive funding for the installation of two dual-port DC Fast chargers for use by the City’s Department of Fleet Services and City staff, as part of the $2.3 million awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to 27 projects statewide through the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG) program. The funding supports the transition to zero- or low-emission vehicles, aiming to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania.

Indego Bikeshare Reintroduces Single Ride Pass for $4.50, starting today

The City of Philadelphia and Bicycle Transit Systems have announced the pass option, costing $4.50 for 30 minutes on a classic bike and $4.50 for every 30 minutes after that. Indego has seen record ridership growth, and this new pass is expected to further enhance accessibility and usage among locals and visitors.

How Tioga Hope Park and Garden became a beacon of community resilience

Once a vacant lot, Tioga Hope Park and Garden has become a symbol of neighborhood collaboration in Philadelphia. Through the dedicated efforts of residents and organizations, the garden now serves as a flourishing space for social gatherings and environmental stewardship, though its long-term security remains a priority. 

