Here’s what’s trending on Green Philly:

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024

The City of Philadelphia will receive funding for the installation of two dual-port DC Fast chargers for use by the City’s Department of Fleet Services and City staff, as part of the $2.3 million awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to 27 projects statewide through the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG) program. The funding supports the transition to zero- or low-emission vehicles, aiming to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania.

The City of Philadelphia and Bicycle Transit Systems have announced the pass option, costing $4.50 for 30 minutes on a classic bike and $4.50 for every 30 minutes after that. Indego has seen record ridership growth, and this new pass is expected to further enhance accessibility and usage among locals and visitors.

Once a vacant lot, Tioga Hope Park and Garden has become a symbol of neighborhood collaboration in Philadelphia. Through the dedicated efforts of residents and organizations, the garden now serves as a flourishing space for social gatherings and environmental stewardship, though its long-term security remains a priority.