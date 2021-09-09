Delaware

30K Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill at NRG Plant in Delaware

NRG Energy Indian River power plant seen on a map
Google Earth

About 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at NRG Energy’s power plant on the Indian River near Millsboro, Delaware, company and state officials said.

The spill was discovered Wednesday morning, news outlets report. A pressurized hose detached and the spill was contained to NRG property, the company said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The hose detached from an above-ground storage tank, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokeswoman Nikki Lavoie said. Tri-State Bird Rescue was contacted to help with the spill's impact on wildlife, she said.

NRG spokesman Dave Schrader said no waterways or public land were affected, but declined to comment further about the area where the spill occurred.

Green

New Jersey 5 hours ago

Officials Break Ground on NJ Wind Energy Construction Port

Pennsylvania Sep 3

Pa. Gov. Wolf Needs to Score Bigger Climate Victories, Activists Say

State environment officials, the Coast Guard and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are monitoring the cleanup.

NRG announced earlier this year that the coal-fired Millsboro plant will close next year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

DelawareMillsborodiesel fuelFuel Spillpower plant
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us