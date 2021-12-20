Where to Pick Up Rapid At-Home COVID Tests in Philly

With COVID-19 testing becoming more difficult to find amid a shortage of available healthcare workers throughout the region, the Philadelphia Health Department is distributing up to 24,000 free rapid at-home test kits at pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the week.
Philadelphia residents can receive two test kits, each containing two COVID tests. Officials say you don’t need to be vaccinated or get vaccinated to receive them though health experts strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and receive their booster shot as well.
The testing kits are only available for Philadelphia residents.
Philly residents can pick up the free rapid at-home COVID test kits at the following locations and times:
MONDAY DEC. 20
1 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Simpson Recreation Center, 1010 Arrott Street, 19124
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Haverford Library, 5543 Haverford Avenue, 19139
11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Widener Library, 2808 West Lehigh Avenue, 19132
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Tacony Library, 6742 Torresdale Avenue, 19135
Lonnie Young Recreation Center, 1100 East Chelten Avenue, 19138
11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Lillian Marrero Library, 601 West Lehigh Avenue, 19133
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Lawncrest Library, 6098 Rising Sun Avenue, 19111
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: MLK Older Adult Center, 2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, 19121
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Waterview Recreation Center, 5826 McMahon Avenue, 19144