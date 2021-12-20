Coronavirus Pandemic

Philadelphia

Where to Pick Up Rapid At-Home COVID Tests in Philly

Philly residents can receive two test kits, each containing two COVID tests.

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With COVID-19 testing becoming more difficult to find amid a shortage of available healthcare workers throughout the region, the Philadelphia Health Department is distributing up to 24,000 free rapid at-home test kits at pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the week. 

Philadelphia residents can receive two test kits, each containing two COVID tests. Officials say you don’t need to be vaccinated or get vaccinated to receive them though health experts strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and receive their booster shot as well. 

The testing kits are only available for Philadelphia residents.

Philly residents can pick up the free rapid at-home COVID test kits at the following locations and times:

MONDAY DEC. 20

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Simpson Recreation Center, 1010 Arrott Street, 19124

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Haverford Library, 5543 Haverford Avenue, 19139

11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Widener Library, 2808 West Lehigh Avenue, 19132

TUESDAY, DEC. 21 

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Tacony Library, 6742 Torresdale Avenue, 19135

Lonnie Young Recreation Center, 1100 East Chelten Avenue, 19138

11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Lillian Marrero Library, 601 West Lehigh Avenue, 19133

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Lawncrest Library, 6098 Rising Sun Avenue, 19111

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: MLK Older Adult Center, 2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, 19121

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Waterview Recreation Center, 5826 McMahon Avenue, 19144

