Plan Your Vaccine: Find Out How to Get a Vaccine Anywhere in the US

NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.

Pulling together information from many sources, the site provides a comprehensive source for information on vaccination programs across the country.

PlanYourVaccine.com offers an interactive tool that lets you locate vaccination sites anywhere in the U.S. See if you're eligible to receive the vaccination based on your location, age, occupation and health risks; find the closest vaccination locations to you, including pharmacies and public health centers; track statewide eligibility with vaccine distribution timelines for each state; and more.

If you live in one state but have relatives you need to help care for in other states, you probably don’t want to fumble through multiple websites to find the information. PlanYourVaccine.com has it all in one place, available in English, Spanish and Mandarin, and you can sign up to receive alerts if changes are made to your state's vaccination plan.

A Complex Roll-Out

Rolling out the coronavirus vaccine to every American is among the most complex logistical challenges the country has ever faced, experts say.

“There’s no doubt going to be a learning curve here," Dr. William Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told NBC News. "This is an enormously complex public health intervention that hasn’t been done before, in this country or elsewhere.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease scientist, has estimated that somewhere between 70% and 85% of the U.S. population needs to get inoculated to stop the coronavirus, which has killed more than 470,000 Americans. More recently, he says the spread of more contagious variants of the virus increases the need for more people to get their shots — and quickly.

As of Feb. 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 32 million first doses were administered and more than 9 million people were fully vaccinated.

Vaccines will become more widely available in coming months as states that have vaccinated their most vulnerable people are able to secure more doses and start distributing them to the general population. NBC News hopes to make it easier for people to find out when and where to get their shots with a one-stop website with information for every state.