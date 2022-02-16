Philly Restaurants No Longer Required to Check People's Vax Status

Restaurants in Philadelphia will no longer be required to check customers' vaccination status, the city's top health official said Wednesday.

Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said the city will relax the requirement for restaurants based on a continued decline in infections and hospitalizations. The change takes effect immediatelty.

The news comes after neighboring states began relaxing things like mask rules and just weeks after Bettigole said it would “probably” take months for Philadelphia to follow suit.

However, Philadelphia will continue with its mask requirement at least for now, Bettigole said.

In New Jersey and Delaware last week, governors of both states announced a timeline for the end of masking requirements in public schools and indoor public spaces.

In Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia, masking mandates were lifted weeks ago. In all three states, however, businesses and school districts are allowed to exercise their own rights to require masks.

In Philadelphia, masks are required in all public indoor settings, including in schools.

Like other cities, Philadelphia has recently seen a marked decline in cases after a massive spike driven by the more transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19.

In December of last year and January of this year, Philadelphians were getting infected at the highest rate since the pandemic began. Reported cases peaked during the week of Jan. 2, when 24,183 new infections were confirmed and another 3,543 were listed as probable, according to data compiled in the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The picture is a lot different now.

As of Tuesday, Philadelphia was averaging 189 new infections a day over the last two weeks, according to a city press release issued Monday. The city said also that 80.3% adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 95% of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Currently, children as young as five years old are allowed to be vaccinated. Nearly 53% of 5-11-year-olds had received at least one dose as of Monday, according the city. Meanwhile, 74.4% of people 12 and older were fully vaccinated, while 90.2% had received at least one shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.