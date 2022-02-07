Coronavirus Pandemic

Delaware

Delaware Ditching Indoor COVID Mask Mandate by Week's End

The indoor mask mandate in Delaware will end at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Delaware's indoor face mask mandate is coming to an end in just days as COVID cases in the state decline.

Democratic Gov. John Carney announced Monday morning that the universal mask mandate for indoor spaces will end on Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m.

The rolling seven-day average of coronavirus cases in Delaware was at 502 as of Monday, down from 3,384 on Jan. 12.

“We’re in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” said Carney said in a news release.

Masks in public places are becoming optional before the end of the week, but students need to keep the masks handy as the school masking mandate goes until March 31, Carney said. The mandate applies to students from kindergarten up in public and private schools.

The ending of mask mandates doesn't mean COVID is defeated.

“I want to be clear about this point - COVID is still circulating in our communities, Carney said "And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations. But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. That’s especially important for children, where we continue to see low rates of vaccination."

Almost 93% of adults in Delaware have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the state's dashboard. The state continues to push for free vaccinations.

