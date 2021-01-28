Philly Fighting COVID CEO Speaks Out in 1st TV Interview on TODAY

For the first time since Philadelphia ended its agreement with Philly Fighting COVID, the company’s young CEO is speaking out about what happened and admitting to giving coronavirus vaccine doses to his friends despite not being a medical professional.

Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andrei Doroshin defended his own and his group’s actions in an exclusive interview with Stephanie Gosk on the TODAY Show that is airing Thursday morning.

Philadelphia's top health officials are facing questions about how Doroshin, a 22-year-old researcher at Drexel University, was able to obtain a partnership that granted him access to thousands of vaccines.

Philly Fighting COVID vaccinated 6,756 people over three weekends this month, using a site the company set up at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

City health officials said Wednesday amid the intensifying scrutiny that an audit of the vaccine doses given to Philly Fighting COVID found "no evidence that vaccine was wasted, stolen, or otherwise misused."

But several Philadelphia City Council members are now calling for hearings into the partnership.

