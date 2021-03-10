Coronavirus Pandemic

Philadelphia

Philly, ‘Burbs to Start Accepting Applications for Millions in Hospitality Grants

Eligible businesses must have fewer than 300 employees, and priority will be given to businesses closed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s disaster designation

By Kennedy Rose | Philadelphia Business Journal

Various skyscrapers are shown in front of a body of water as part of the Philadelphia skyline at dusk.
Getty Images

The City of Philadelphia will begin accepting applications for a $17.9 million hospitality grant program on March 15, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The Covid-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, or CHIRP, will offer grants valued at between $5,000 and $50,000 to businesses in Pennsylvania's hospitality industry. Eligible businesses must have fewer than 300 employees, and priority will be given to businesses closed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s disaster designation.

The funding is part of a $145 million statewide initiative distributing block grants to counties based on population size.

The city partnered with the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Corp. to administer the grants. The application window will close April 15. The link to apply can be found here.

Read more about the hospitality grant program and who qualifies at PBJ.com.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniacoronavirusBusiness
