Applications for Pa. Pandemic Unemployment Benefits to Resume Sunday

“Our team has worked tirelessly so we can begin issuing payments to the out-of-work claimants and their families who need them during this global pandemic,"

By NBC10 Staff

Pedestrians in protective face mask walk past a closed business in Philadelphia, Friday, March 20, 2020.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pennsylvanians will be able to start filing for extended pandemic unemployment benefits beginning Sunday, allowing people to once again use a federal program that had been halted since December.

Beginning Jan. 24, people will be able to file for an additional 11 weeks of unemployment under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. The program provides an additional $300 a week for those enrolled and applies to those who have already used up their regular unemployment benefits.

Claims can be filed through the PEUC online portal.

“We know that more than 100,000 Pennsylvanians were actively receiving PEUC when the program ended in December,” Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a press release. “Our team has worked tirelessly so we can begin issuing payments to the out-of-work claimants and their families who need them during this global pandemic.”

