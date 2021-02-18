NJ Closes Some Coronavirus Mass Vaccination Sites as Snow, Sleet Fall

A winter storm bringing snow, ice and rain across New Jersey led officials on Thursday to shutter at least three of the state's mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said the so-called megasites in Burlington, Middlesex and Morris counties would reschedule appointments for later this week. The site in Bergen County is set to close later Thursday morning. The sites in Atlantic and Gloucester counties, where officials said it was raining, remained open.

☑️Atlantic and Gloucester sites are currently scheduled to remain open — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 18, 2021

Murphy also ordered state government offices to close except for essential workers, put in place a commercial vehicle restriction on the state's highways and asked residents to stay home.

The storm brought snow to the northern part of the state and rain to the south. It was expected to end by Friday.

Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti asked residents to stay off the roads if they can.

“Watch a good movie,” she said. “'Frozen' is always a good choice.”