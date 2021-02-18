Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus vaccine

NJ Closes Some Coronavirus Mass Vaccination Sites as Snow, Sleet Fall

Sites in Atlantic and Gloucester county stayed open, but the site in Burlington County closed Thursday.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A winter storm bringing snow, ice and rain across New Jersey led officials on Thursday to shutter at least three of the state's mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said the so-called megasites in Burlington, Middlesex and Morris counties would reschedule appointments for later this week. The site in Bergen County is set to close later Thursday morning. The sites in Atlantic and Gloucester counties, where officials said it was raining, remained open.

Murphy also ordered state government offices to close except for essential workers, put in place a commercial vehicle restriction on the state's highways and asked residents to stay home.

The storm brought snow to the northern part of the state and rain to the south. It was expected to end by Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus symptoms 2 hours ago

Imaging Reveals How COVID Can ‘Cause the Body to Attack Itself,' Study Shows

coronavirus pandemic 12 hours ago

US Life Expectancy Drops a Year in Pandemic, Most Since WWII

Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti asked residents to stay off the roads if they can.

“Watch a good movie,” she said. “'Frozen' is always a good choice.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineNew JerseyBURLINGTON COUNTYGloucester CountyAtlantic County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us