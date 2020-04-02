Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
liquor sales

Pa. Liquor Stores Restart Online Sales But Throttle on Site Means Few Get Through

The state is limiting website access to prevent the system from crashing; few got through Wednesday

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As expected, demand far exceeded the capacity of Pennsylvania’s system of state-owned liquor stores to process online orders as sales resumed Wednesday.

Brick-and-mortar liquor stores are closed because of the pandemic, but nearly 278,000 people tried to place orders on the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board website during the first day of digital sales. By comparison, the site attracted 32,300 users when the liquor agency recently released several sought-after but limited-availability whiskeys.

“As we expected, consumer interest and site traffic far exceeded our ability to accept orders,” a spokeswoman said Thursday.

For now, the state is limiting website access to prevent the system from crashing, giving only a limited number of randomly selected consumers access to shop. All others get a screen indicating the online store is closed.

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

People looking to reload their booze supply are urged to try again in the coming days.

Buyers will be limited to six bottles per order from a list of about 1,000 wine and spirits products, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced.

For many people, liquor stores give them a chance to grab their favorite drink and unwind. But for those battling addiction, the stores can be a lifeline. NBC10's Matt DeLucia explains why.

The state has no plans to reopen its brick-and-mortar liquor stores during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those stores were closed in mid-March.

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Knocking Back Too Many ‘Quarantinis’? Here’s How to Keep Drinking in Check

coronavirus Mar 17

Distilleries Using High-Proof Alcohol to Make Hand Sanitizer

Looking for booze without the online hassle? Beer distributors and supermarket wine and beer services are considered essential and remain open in Pennsylvania.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

liquor salescoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicno booze
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us