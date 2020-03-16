Coronavirus Pandemic
You Can Still Buy Booze in Pennsylvania During Shutdown, Here’s How

By David Chang

Freaking out about wine and liquor stores being closed in Pennsylvania during the coronavirus shutdown? Don’t worry, you can still buy booze, for now.  

Gov. Tom Wolf announced all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and license service centers in Pennsylvania would close Monday and Tuesday as part of a statewide effort to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. 

Many liquor stores were cleared out once Wolf made the announcement over the weekend and stores were packed with customers on Monday.

Grocery stores will remain open in Pennsylvania throughout the shutdown however and the stores that sell beer and wine will continue to get those deliveries, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board confirmed with NBC10. Those stores include ACME, Whole Foods, the Fresh Grocer, Wegman’s and GIANT. 

So if you're planning to make a last-minute run for wine at your local liquor store, relax. You can still get it at the grocery store. But just like toilet paper, when it comes to buying booze, be a good citizen, and don't be a hoarder.

