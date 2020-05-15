Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: A Discussion About What We’ve Learned and What’s Next

NBC10 is moderating a virtual panel with experts from Drexel University's Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation on Friday, May 15.

By NBC10 Staff

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown has changed the way of life in Philadelphia.

How has the crisis altered cities and what can we expect in the future. Join us at 2 p.m., May 15, for a panel discussion with four urban policy experts: Harris Steinberg, Bruce Katz, Lucy Kerman and Kevin Gillen.

The discussion is moderated by NBC10's Brian X. McCrone.

It can be viewed live on this page, as well as on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

