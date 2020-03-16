Burlington Co. Officials Warn of Possible Virus Exposure at High School Concert

Officials in Burlington County, New Jersey want to alert people who attended a high school orchestra concert and a church and may have come into contact with two people who have the new coronavirus.

They are looking for people who attended the Moorestown High School Orchestra concert on March 12 at 7 p.m. as well as people who attended the 11:30 a.m. mass at Sacred Heart Church in Mount Holly on March 8.

They want people who attended those events to be alert for symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease.

If you attended these events, believe you were exposed and are experiencing mild symptoms, stay home and isolate yourself even from other members of your household until you have been fever-free for 72 hours.

If you are experiencing more severe symptoms or need further medical evaluation, please contact your primary care physician or emergency room. If you are need of urgent medical care, please call 911 and let them know you were exposed to the coronavirus so that medical personnel can take the appropriate precautions.