The "Flavored by Philly Local Eats" contest is back for a third straight year as Herr Foods Inc. looks to find more flavors inspired by Philadelphia's one-of-a-kind cuisine.

In a statement announcing the contest, Herr's said it is hoping to put a spotlight on our local businesses with Philadelphians nominating "their regional gems."

Those looking to submit their chip flavor ideas have from now until Nov. 14.

"As we launch the third Flavored by Philly contest, we are proud to support and honor the local small food businesses that began the way our family's company began," Herr's chairman and CEO Ed Herr said in the statement. "Of course, we are also excited to bring three small business flavors to life this summer so the people of Philadelphia can continue to enjoy tasty snacks, made just for them, after a hard day’s work."

A panel of judges will review the submitted chip flavors and choose three flavor finalists that Philadelphians will be able to vote on early next summer.

All three finalist flavors will be available to buy and sample by the Philly community before they cast their votes.

The person behind the winning chip flavor will get $5,000 and a year's supply of chips from the company. The business that inspired the winning flavor will get a prize of $10,000.

Last year's finalists were Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli’s Tomato Pie, John’s Roast Pork's Roast Pork Sandwich and Mike’s BBQ's Korean BBQ Wings.

To participate and nominate your favorite Philly flavor for the contest, head over to campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly/.