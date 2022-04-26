Wells Fargo Center's $50M Club Level Will Feature 4 New Bars, Holograms

Life-size holograms, heated seats, an exclusive shopping area and four new bars will be among the new features at Wells Fargo Center's $50 million club level, set to debut this fall.

"When the doors open on a new season of events at Wells Fargo Center, we want our guests to be blown away by the transformation," said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center and Philadelphia Flyers.

The renovated club level, fully funded by Comcast Spectacor, is part of the more than $300 million transformation of the South Philadelphia arena — a project that began in 2016 and is expected to be completed during the summer of 2023. Comcast Spectacor, a division of Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA), owns the Wells Fargo Center and the Flyers.

Work on the club level — specifically replacing its multi-box structure with an open layout featuring 13,000 square feet of open space — was originally scheduled to take place during the summer of 2020, but the Covid-19 outbreak put those plans on hold for two years. Comcast has been tweaking its plans for the club level in the interim and will announce additional details, including the bar plans and seatings options, on Tuesday.

“When we set out to transform Wells Fargo Center, we sought to balance a respect for our history and traditions with a goal to modernize the arena to meet the evolving expectations of our guests," Camillo said.

