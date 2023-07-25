Pizza night and Wawa night have become one.

You may have noticed pizza on the touchscreen menus at some Philadelphia-area Wawa stores over the past several weeks. While, as of Tuesday, pizza has officially arrived to more than 900 Wawa locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, other Mid-Atlantic states and Florida.

“We are absolutely thrilled to launch Wawa Pizza and give our customers another delicious dinner meal option to pair with our expansive selection of other fresh-to-order foods, snacks, drinks, and more,” Mary-Rose Hannum, vice president of fresh food & beverages for Wawa, said in a news release.

In it's official July 25, 2023, announcement, Wawa noted that pizzas could be ordered in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes -- perfect for sharing -- from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. at 24/7 stores. The pizzas, which first started sowing up in early June, start at $12.99 per pie, Wawa said.

Here's how Wawa describes the pizza: "All Wawa Pizza is built to order in store using Wawa’s freshly made dough, proprietary pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, and more. The pizzas are then baked in dedicated pizza ovens that have been added to most Wawa locations."

Wawa currently offers plain, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and veggie varieties. "With expanded options to come in the future," the company said.

“Pizza is one of the most beloved foods in America, so we couldn’t be more excited to make it a part of Wawa’s fast-casual-to-go offering and create a restaurant-like experience with our high-quality ingredients, great value, and the convenience we’re known for," Hannum said.

"It’s officially a pizza night at Wawa!”