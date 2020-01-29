Pennsylvania

UPS to Expand Operations in Pennsylvania, Hire 1,700 Workers

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration says it offered UPS $2.7 million in tax credits and more than $6 million in grants as part of the projects

Package deliver company United Parcel Service has committed to spending $1.4 billion to expand its operations in Pennsylvania and hire more than 1,700 new, full-time employees, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said Wednesday.

Wolf's administration said it offered UPS $2.7 million in tax credits and more than $6 million in taxpayer-funded grants as part of the projects.

The company will expand its operations in Philadelphia and Cumberland, Dauphin and Northumberland counties, spending the money on building renovations, equipment and infrastructure improvements at each of the locations, UPS said in a joint statement with Wolf's office.

