What to Know A voluntary recall by Flower Foods Inc. includes several of iconic Philadelphia brand Tastykake's cupcake flavors.

The voluntarily recall is "due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire," according to a notice from the FDA.

Customers shouldn't eat the cupcakes and can either dispose of the products or return the cupcakes for a refund.

Check your Tastykake cupcakes before you take a bite.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Flowers Foods, Inc. has voluntarily recalled several cupcakes varieties "due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire," according to a recall alert from U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled items include:

Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes 12.75 oz. (6-2ct) packages with "enjoy by" dates of Dec. 14, 18 and 21.

Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 14.25 oz. (6-2ct) packages with "enjoy by" dates of Dec. 14 and 18.

Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes 14.25 oz. (6-2ct) packages with "enjoy by" dates of Dec. 14 and 18.

And individually sold Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes from 14.25 oz. (6-2ct) packages with "enjoy by" dates of Dec. 18.

The recalled cupcakes were distributed in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. No injuries have been reported.

Customers shouldn't eat the cupcakes.

Here is what they should do, according to the recall alert:

"Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

Click here for full recall details, including UPC codes for the recalled products.