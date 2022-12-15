Spirit Airlines Launching Nonstop Flight From Philadelphia to Charleston

Spirit Airlines Inc. is adding a new nonstop route from Philadelphia to Charleston, South Carolina, in the spring, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The daily flight from Philadelphia International Airport will launch on April 5 and helps mark the discount carrier's entry into Charleston International Airport. Spirit will also begin flights from South Carolina's Lowcountry region to Newark, New Jersey, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The flights out of PHL will launch at an introductory one-way fare of $39, excluding fees and additional charges.

Miramar, Florida-based Spirit (NYSE: SAVE) is the third-largest airline at PHL, where it carried over 1.2 million passengers between January and October.

More about the plan at PBJ.com.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Get all your biggest business headlines at the Philadelphia Business Journal.