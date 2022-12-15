Philadelphia

Spirit Airlines Launching Nonstop Flight From Philadelphia to Charleston

The flights out of PHL will launch at an introductory one-way fare of $39, excluding fees and additional charges

By Ryan Sharrow | Philadelphia Business Journal

A Spirit Airlines jet comes in for a landing
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Spirit Airlines Inc. is adding a new nonstop route from Philadelphia to Charleston, South Carolina, in the spring, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The daily flight from Philadelphia International Airport will launch on April 5 and helps mark the discount carrier's entry into Charleston International Airport. Spirit will also begin flights from South Carolina's Lowcountry region to Newark, New Jersey, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The flights out of PHL will launch at an introductory one-way fare of $39, excluding fees and additional charges.

Miramar, Florida-based Spirit (NYSE: SAVE) is the third-largest airline at PHL, where it carried over 1.2 million passengers between January and October.

More about the plan at PBJ.com.

