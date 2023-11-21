Report: Shoppers returning to Center City businesses at near pre-pandemic rate

A recent report from the Center City District shows that shoppers have returned to downtown Philadelphia businesses in a big way -- hitting near pre-pandemic levels in terms of foot traffic, retail sales and new jobs.

In the annual retail report, released Monday by the CCD and the Central Philadelphia Development Corporation, October's daily foot traffic in Center City Philadelphia was found to be at about 82 percent of what it was in 2019.

Along with this increase in pedestrian activity, the report found more than 84 percent of downtown storefronts are open for business -- up from a low of about 55 percent in April of 2020 -- and this year, 80 new retail shops, restaurants and service oriented businesses opened in Center City alone.

The CCD says another 28 businesses are expected to open soon, bringing jobs with them.

“As cities across the United States are recovering at different rates from the events of the past three years, Philadelphia continues to be at the forefront of recovery with rising indicators in nearly all sectors,” CCD President Paul R. Levy said in a statement. “Center City Philadelphia ranks fourth in the average daily number of pedestrians downtown — behind only New York, Chicago and Boston — and has seen a sustained increase in pedestrian volumes, workers of all kinds, residents, and retail occupancy.”

Office workers returning to Center City has helped as well, with in-person workforce foot traffic up about 18 percent over the same time last year.

“Center City’s dense, diverse and walkable land-use patterns, appealing blend of historic and modern architecture, and unparalleled public transit access have made it one of the most resilient and sustainable downtowns in North America,” Prema Katari Gupta, executive director of the Central Philadelphia Development Corporation said in a statement.