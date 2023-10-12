Check your tickets. $2M Powerball winner sold in Bucks County

Most likely a Pennsylvanian didn't win the $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but someone from the Philadelphia suburbs could be a new millionaire.

The winner in the Oct. 11, 2023, draw -- the second-largest in U.S. lottery history -- was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery. The sole jackpot ticket could be cashed in for a $774.1 million lump sum.

Don't toss your tickets just yet. That's because a $2 million winner was sold in Bucks County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

What were the winning Powerball numbers on Oct. 11, 2023?

The winning numbers Thursday night were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the red Powerball 10.

Where was a $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania?

A ticket sold at American News & Tobacco at 522 Second St. Pike in Southampton, Bucks County, matched all five white balls (22, 24, 40, 52 and 64), but failed to match the red Powerball, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

American News & Tobacco gets $10,000 for selling the $2 million ticket, the lottery said.

The ticket would have been worth $1 million, if not for an extra buck.

"Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million," the Pa. lottery said.

Did you win something?

Check those winning numbers again as more than 286,700 other Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania for Wednesday's draw won lesser prizes, according to the state lottery.

Powerball fever was a win for older Pennsylvanians.

"The Powerball jackpot had been rolling since July 22, 2023, when it was also last won in California," the Pa. lottery said. "In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run has generated more than $135 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $54 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians."