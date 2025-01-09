Philly's iconic Center City Macy's store to close, source says

Philadelphia’s iconic Center City Macy’s store will close this year, a source confirmed with NBC10 on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported the Macy’s – located on 1300 Market Street – will close in March 2025. A source with direct knowledge later confirmed the closure with NBC10.

NBC10 reached out to a Macy's spokesperson who did not explicitly confirm the Center City closure but stated they were closing several locations.

“Later today, we will provide an update on the approximately 65 non-go forward Macy’s location closures,” the spokesperson wrote. “These closures are part of our Bold New Chapter strategy announced in February 2024 to create a more modern Macy’s, Inc. and strengthen the Macy’s nameplate. Overall, the strategy includes a plan to close approximately 150 non-go forward Macy’s stores through fiscal 2026, including the approximately 65 in today’s update, and invest in our 350 go-forward locations.”

City officials -- including Philadelphia Director of Commerce Alba Martinez and Center City District President and CEO Prema Gupta -- will hold a press conference on the planned closure on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it in the video embedded on top of this article.

In 2006 the Macy’s opened in the former Philadelphia Wanamaker’s Department Store which was one of the first department stores in the United States and a National Historic Landmark.

The Center City Macy's is known for its Christmas lights show during the holidays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.