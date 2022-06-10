Philadelphia Employers Will Be Required to Offer Commuter Benefits

Some local employers will soon be required to provide workers with benefits toward covering mass transit or bicycle commuting expenses after a bill passed in Philadelphia City Council on Thursday and heads to the mayor’s desk for final approval, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The legislation, introduced by Democratic Councilmember At-Large Helen Gym, would mandate employers with 50 or more full-time employees in Philadelphia to offer a commuter benefit program. That could be done by way of a pre-tax payroll deduction for mass transit or qualifying bicycle expenses, or via an employer-paid benefit where companies supply workers with a public transit key card for commuting expenses, per the bill.

Mayor Jim Kenney is anticipated to sign the bill once it is reviewed by the city’s law department, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal, adding that the policy will benefit Philadelphia workers, employers and the city overall. The measure would take effect on Dec. 31 and employees would be eligible to start using it next year, said a spokesperson for Gym.

