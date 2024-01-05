Trump had meals at Jeffrey Epstein home, not massages, housekeeper testified

Donald Trump sometimes ate meals at the Florida home of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, a housekeeper for Epstein once testified, according to court records unsealed in New York.

The filing is part of a since-settled lawsuit by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Epstein's procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump, the former president and current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, never received massages at Epstein's home, housekeeper Juan Alessi testified.

The testimony was one of several times Trump's name has appeared in court documents that since Wednesday have been made public in New York.

None of the documents suggest wrongdoing by Trump, who had been friends for years with Epstein before they had a falling out in the 2000s.

Epstein, who died in 2019 by suicide in jail after being arrested on child sex trafficking charges, had an obsession with receiving multiple massages each day from young women at his residences in Florida, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands, other court records and testimony have previously shown.

Multiple women have said Epstein sexually abused and exploited them.

The document unsealed Friday in Manhattan federal court was filed in connection with a since-settled lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who procured young women to give massages to Epstein.

The document contains a transcript of a legal deposition of Epstein's housekeeper, Juan Alessi.

"Now, Mr. Trump had a home in Palm Beach [Florida], correct?" a lawyer asked Alessi.

Alessi answered, "Uh-huh."

The lawyer asked, "So he didn't come and stay there, did he?"

"No, never," Alessi answered.

The attorney then asked, referring to Trump, "He would come for a meal?"

The housekeeper said, "He would come, have dinner. He never sat at the table. He eat with me in the kitchen."

The lawyer asked, "Did he ever have massages while he was there?"

Alessi answered, "No. Because he's got his own spa."

"Sure," the lawyer said.

CNBC has requested comment on Alessi's interview from a lawyer for Trump.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence on charges related to recruiting and grooming women to be abused by Epstein.



