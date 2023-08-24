Trump arrest live updates: Ex-president prepares to fly to Atlanta to surrender in Georgia elections case

Former President Donald Trump is traveling to Atlanta on Thursday to be booked on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump is preparing Thursday to depart for Atlanta, where he will be booked at the Fulton County jail on state charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Authorities confirmed that Trump will be fingerprinted and a booking photo, commonly known as a mugshot, will be taken of the former president. Trump is facing charges in four separate criminal cases, but this will be the first time he has a mugshot taken.

Trump is facing 13 separate counts in Georgia, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement counts. The deadline for Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the case to turn themselves in is Friday.

Key posts:

Co-defendant Harrison Floyd is in custody after surrendering without negotiating bond agreement

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Harrison Floyd, one of Trump's 18 co-defendants, is in custody in Fulton County Jail because he did not hash out the details of his bond agreement ahead of his surrender, the sheriff's office said.

Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff and current co-defendant in Georgia, also surrendered Thursday. But Meadows was booked and quickly released from the Atlanta jail because his attorneys had already negotiated his bond agreement with the district attorney's office. Meadows' bond was set at $100,000, according to the filing made public ahead of his surrender.

Floyd did not do this "and, therefore, is in custody at the Fulton County Jail," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Eight other co-defendants have yet to surrender before the deadline of noon Friday. The sheriff's office said it expects all will do so.

Floyd is described in Willis' indictment as an individual associated with the pro-Trump group "Black Voices for Trump." He is charged with one count each of racketeering, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses.

— Kevin Breuninger

Trump doesn't want October trial date, will seek to sever from Chesebro

Trump, in a court filing, opposed a call by Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis to begin his trial on Oct. 23.

He also said he would seek to sever his case from that of co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, whose request for a speedy trial led Willis to ask a judge to start the trial for all 19 defendants in late October.

-- Dan Mangan

Many of Trump's co-defendants have already surrendered

More than half of Trump's 18 co-defendants have already surrendered at Fulton County jail.

The most recent addition to the list was Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff, who was booked and released earlier Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

The others include pro-Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith; former Georgia Republican party officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham; and Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman.

The co-defendants who have yet to surrender are Jeff Clark, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, Shawn Still, Stephen Lee, Harrison Floyd, Trevian Kutti and Misty Hampton.

All 19 defendants in Willis' case must surrender by Friday at noon.

— Kevin Breuninger

Trump says he will be arrested in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Trump said in a social media post that he will be arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, at 7:30 p.m.

He made the announcement after touting the view count for his online interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which was posted last night to counter-program the Republican primary debate that Trump skipped.

Trump's post on Truth Social also repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

— Kevin Breuninger