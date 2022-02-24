Putin Launches Attack on Ukraine as U.S. and Europe Move to Hit Russia's Economy

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Thursday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia has turned its military buildup along Ukraine's border into a full-fledged conflict.

President Vladimir Putin announced an attack on Ukraine early Thursday local time, days after he recognized two breakaway regions of Russia's neighbor as independent. The long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine began, as explosions were reported in the capital of Kyiv and other cities around the country.

The U.S. and Europe had scrambled to prevent an attack this week, slapping a series of sanctions on Russian individuals, financial institutions and sovereign debt. U.S. President Joe Biden promised more measures to hit Russia's economy after the invasion started. Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelenskyy late Wednesday Eastern U.S. time.

The attack roiled financial markets, sending U.S. stock futures tumbling and global oil prices spiking.

Ukrainian foreign minister calls for heavy sanctions and 'fierce isolation' of Russia

Ukraine's foreign minister condemned Russia's attack on his country and called for "heavy sanctions" on Moscow.

﻿"We are calling for the fierce isolation of Russia — this is an attack on the world order," Dmytro Kuleba told CNBC.

"We are calling on the U.S. – on the West — to immediately implement heavy sanctions including immediate disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT system," he said, referring to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications.

He said his country needs access to more heavy weaponry and financial assistance.

Kuleba confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was speaking to President Joe Biden.

"Five minutes after President Putin announced his intentions, we saw heavy artillery and rockets flying toward major cities including Kyiv," Kuleba told CNBC.

"There is right now heavy fighting happening and as I told you previously, we will be fighting for our country," he added.

— Hadley Gamble

U.S. futures fall; gold and oil jump after Russia attacks Ukraine

U.S. stock futures declined sharply early Thursday after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

Dow futures dropped 625 points, or 1.89%, while S&P 500 futures were down 2.04%. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2.54%.

Oil prices spiked, with West Texas Intermediate futures trading 4.57% higher at $96.31 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent rose 4.61% to $101.30 per barrel, passing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.

Spot gold, which is seen as a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty, jumped 1.62% to trade at 1,938.38.

— Abigail Ng

UK Prime Minister Johnson vows decisive response to Russia

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that his nation and its allies were prepared to "respond decisively" to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

He also said he talked with Ukraine's president, Volodomir Zelenskyy, to discuss next steps. U.S. President Joe Biden also spoke with the Ukrainian leader late Wednesday Eastern U.S. time.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine," Johnson said in a tweet.

– Mike Calia

NATO chief condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

CNBC

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a statement condemned Russia's military action against Ukraine.

"I strongly condemn Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives," Stoltenberg said.

"Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," he said.

— Kevin Breuninger

Ukraine official: 'Cruise and ballistic missile strikes are underway'

A Ukraine interior minister told NBC News in a text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes are underway."

The reporting from NBC came after a CNN correspondent in Kyiv said on live television that his team had been informed "the invasion has begun" by an advisor to Ukraine's interior ministry.

"And he said that what we've been hearing, these explosions, are missile strikes," the CNN correspondent, Matthew Chance, said on air. "He didn't give any further detail about what has been hit or about what's been targeted."

— Kevin Breuninger