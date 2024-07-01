Mark Cuban is offloading a portion of his NFTs — one already sold for over $30,000

For the first time in two years, Mark Cuban is selling a portion of his collection of non-fungible tokens — and he's already made a little over $39,000.

From June 22 to June 24, the billionaire sold several of his NFTs on OpenSea, the world's largest NFT and crypto collectible marketplace, for prices ranging from around $23 to several thousands of dollars. Most notably, he sold his Pudgy Penguin NFT for $30,950.

Cuban could rake in even more money for his digital collectibles. He's selling his #MFFL Hashtag NFT for 15 ETH, which would be around $52,043 dollars, and his Deuteronomy 25:4 Bible NFT for 5 ETH, which would be around $17,347, as of July 1.

Cuban has been a longtime collector of the virtual tokens and still has nearly 1,600 items in his cryptocurrency portfolio.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In 2022, he said NFTs were his gateway into the world of cryptocurrency. They introduced him to other web3 innovations such as smart contracts, which are digital contracts that operate according to "if/then" commands; if X, then execute Y.

However, it's important to note that Cuban's NFT sales aren't the norm.

Although he may rake in nearly $100,000 from selling his NFTs, the average collector or investor may not earn a similar windfall if they sell their own.

Like other physical collectibles, such as comic books or postage stamps, NFTs may hold sentimental value to the collector. But ultimately, they're only worth as much as the next collector is willing to pay for them, which can be difficult to predict.

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's new online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Preregister today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through July 10, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.