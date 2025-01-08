Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Man arrested trying to enter U.S. Capitol with machete as Carter lies in state

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Former US President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, U.S., Jan. 7, 2025. 
Mark Schiefelbein | Via Reuters
  • U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested a man trying to enter the Capitol complex with a machete and three knives Wednesday as former President Jimmy Carter lay in state.

U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested a man trying to enter the Capitol complex with a machete and three knives Wednesday as former President Jimmy Carter lay in state.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The unidentified man was stopped when police spotted the weapon in his bag during an X-ray screening in the Capitol Visitor Center just after 2 p.m. ET.

Officers also said they found three knives in the bag.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The man was arrested on multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us