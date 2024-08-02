Kamala Harris raised $310 million in July, dwarfing Trump haul for month

The Democratic presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris says its political operation raised more than $300 million in July.

That tally was more than double the amount raised for the Republican campaign for former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the election contest last month and endorsed Harris.

The presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that its political operation raised $310 million in July, dwarfing the tally raised for the Republican nominee Donald Trump in the same month.

Harris' team raised the eye-popping sum between the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

The vast majority of July's tally — more than $200 million — arrived during the first week of her candidacy, after President Joe Biden dropped out of the election contest on July 21 and endorsed Harris.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The de facto Democratic nominee's team entered August with $377 million on hand.

Trump's team said its larger political organization, which includes the former president's campaign and joint fundraising committees, raised $138.7 million in July.

His team entered August with $327 million in the bank.

Harris' massive fundraising haul underscores renewed enthusiasm from Democratic donors, some of whom were hesitant to open their checkbooks after Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump in late June.

Harris' campaign said two-thirds of its fundraising came from first-time donors.

"More than 3 million donors made over 4.2 million contributions — with more than 2 million donors making their first donation this cycle," the campaign said in a press release.

Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, in a statement, said, "Our money is going to the work that wins close elections — whether it be the organizer knocking doors in DeKalb County, a rural office opening in Pennsylvania, or a college student tabling at a club fair."

"It is the product of a campaign and coalition that knows the hard work and fighting spirit needed to win in November — and when we fight, we win," said Chavez Rodriguez.