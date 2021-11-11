Money Report

Japan Stocks Set for Higher Start Following Overnight Bounce for Tech Shares on Wall Street

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
  • Investors will watch for moves in e-commerce stocks such as Alibaba and JD.com following the Singles Day online shopping event.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher open on Friday following overnight gains for tech stocks stateside as the Nasdaq Composite rebounded.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,465 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,410. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,277.86.

Australian stocks rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.66%.

Investors in Asia will watch for moves in e-commerce stocks such as Alibaba and JD.com following the Singles Day online shopping event.

Overnight stateside, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.52% to 15,704.28 while the S&P 500 advanced slightly to 4,649.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, declining 158.71 points to 35,921.23.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.155 following its jump earlier this week from below 94.4.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.04 per dollar, struggling to recover after weakening from below 113.5 against the greenback earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7289, still off levels above $0.738 seen earlier this week.

