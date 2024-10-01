Iran launches missile attack on Israel for killing of Hezbollah leader, general

Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel, the Israeli military said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with national security officials at the White House to review the status of U.S. preparations to help Israel defend against attacks.

The attack comes after Israeli ground forces entered southern Lebanon to attack the militant group Hezbollah.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points, spurred by a surge in the cost of WTI crude oil, on fears of heightened tensions in the petroleum-rich Middle East.

Iran on Tuesday launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel in retaliation for its recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian commander in Lebanon.

The attack came on the heels of Israel's deployment of ground forces into south Lebanon, escalating its offensive on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Most of the nearly 200 missiles were intercepted by Israeli and U.S. defenses, and there were no known fatalities in Israel from the attack.

"In response to the martyrdom of Martyr Haniyeh, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Martyr Nilforoushan, we have targeted the heart of the occupied territories," Iran's Revolutionary Guard said in a statement after missiles began appearing in the skies over Israel.

"Should the Zionist regime respond to Iran's operation, it will face crushing attack," said the group, Iran's paramilitary organization.

Abbas Nilforoushan was an Iranian Revolutionary Guard deputy commander, who was killed with Nasrallah in a bombing by Israel last Friday in Beirut.

Ismail Haniyeh was the political commander of the Hamas terror group, who was killed in July by an Israeli strike on Tehran, the capital of Iran. Israel has been engaged in a brutal war against Hamas since the group launched the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel from Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces reported some hits from the missiles, whose damage was being assessed, according to an Israeli security official.

Menahem Kahana | Afp | Getty Images

There were only two people reported lightly injured from shrapnel from the missile attack in the Tel Aviv area, according to Israeli authorities. There were also some minor injuries reported across Israel involving people moving to safe spaces.

There was one reported death of a Palestinian civilian in the West Bank city of Jericho.

U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan, speaking to reporters at the White House, said, "The United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to help defend Israel against this attack."

"Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defense units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also said, "Obviously, this is a significant escalation by Iran."

"We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are to secure, first and foremost American interests and then to promote stability to the maximum extent possible, as we go forward," he said.

The IDF announced that citizens were allowed to leave protected spaces across the country just after 1:30 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden met Tuesday afternoon with Vice President Kamala Harris and national security officials to discuss the attack, the White House said.

"The President directed the US military to aid Israel's defense against Iranian attacks & shoot down missiles targeting Israel," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a post on the social media site X.

"They also reviewed preparations to protect U.S. personnel in the region."

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem before the attack directed all U.S. government employees and their families in Israel to "shelter in place until further notice."

The embassy in the same notice said it "reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and unmanned aircraft system UAS intrusions, often take place without warning."

"The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events," the notice said.

Iran's attack came a day after Israeli ground forces crossed into south Lebanon as part of an attack on Hezbollah.

The number of Israeli troops who have entered Lebanon is in "the low hundreds," an Israeli official told NBC News.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said the killing of Nasrallah and a senior Revolutionary Guards commander in that attack "will not go unanswered."

Araghchi also said the United States was "complicit in this crime."

In April, Iran launched an attack on Israel that included more than 300 drones and ballistic missiles after two top Iranian commanders were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Syria.

Most of the missiles and drones were shot down by the Israeli and U.S. militaries.