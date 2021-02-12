Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

How to Retire at 50 With $50,000 in Passive Income Every Year

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Many Americans aren't doing the math on their retirement.

More than 75% of people planning to retire haven't calculated how much money they will need before taking the leap, according to the 2020 Four Pillars of the New Retirement study by investment company Edward Jones.

Luckily, CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you need to save to get $50,000 of passive income every year in retirement. 

Money Report

coronavirus 22 mins ago

House Advances $1,400 Payments, Unemployment Boost as Part of Covid Relief Plan

Congress 32 mins ago

Meet the Student Loan Borrowers Refusing to Pay Their Debt, Hoping Biden Will Forgive It

First, some ground rules. The numbers assume you will retire at 50, have no money in savings now and plan to put away a substantial amount of your income to reach your goal. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

For investing, we assume an annual 4% return when you are saving. We do not factor in inflation, taxes or any additional income you may get from Social Security and your 401(k).

In retirement, we use the "4% rule," which is a general principle that says you can comfortably withdraw 4% of your portfolio every year. 

It is important to note that with the recent market volatility, there is a risk you'll have to lower your spending percentage in the future.

Check out this video to get a full breakdown of the numbers.


More from Invest in You:

How Walmart and other big companies are trying to recruit more teenage employees
Americans are more in debt than ever and experts say 'money disorders' may be to blame
How much money do you need to retire? Start with $1.7 million

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingmillennials
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us