H&M shares jump 14% as profit smashes expectations

Shares of H&M leapt 14% in early deals on Wednesday, after the Swedish retailer significantly beat profit expectations for its fiscal first quarter.

Operating profit rose to 2.08 billion Swedish krona ($196 million), versus the 1.43 billion krona forecast in a LSEG poll of analysts.

H&M has previously announced a focus on profitability, amid pressure from growing competition from Zara owner Inditex and Chinese fast fashion retailers, such as Shein.

Operating profit rose to 2.08 billion Swedish krona ($196 million), versus the 1.43 billion krona forecast in a LSEG poll of analysts. The company's operating margin rose to 3.9% from 1.3%, as it reiterated its target of a 10% operating margin this year.

Net sales fell year-on-year in the first quarter, hitting 53.7 billion krona from 54.9 billion krona.

"Development continued in the right direction in the first quarter with an improved gross margin and operating profit, lower inventory and strong cash flow," said H&M Group CEO Daniel Ervér, who joined the company at the start of the year after the surprise resignation of Helena Helmersson.

In a call with analysts following the result publication, Ervér said that strengthening sales was the company's top priority, and that prices are expected to be lower at the end of 2024 than in the beginning of the year, according to a Reuters report.

Inventory decreased by 7% year-on-year in the quarter. A build-up of excess unsold stock has been a longstanding problem for the firm, which has made reducing this inventory a core focus.

H&M's board will propose a dividend of 6.5 krona per share in its May annual general meeting and seek authorization for a buyback of its B shares, the company said Wednesday.

Analysts at Jefferies said the quarterly results showed a "mixed top line delivery," but also a "sizeable gross margin beat" of 51.5%.

Credibility was lent to the company's 10% operating margin target by positive sales momentum in the early spring/summer season, the Jefferies note added.

H&M's share price has been choppy in recent years, sliding 37% in 2022 before gaining 57% in 2023.