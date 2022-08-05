Here's the Latest on the Massive Recall That Includes Popular Beverages From Oatly and Stumptown

Dozens of widely used products from popular beverage makers including Oatly and Stumptown Coffee Roasters were voluntarily recalled last week by California-based, product development company Lyons Magnus.

The explanation for the recall is the "potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii," according to a press release written by the company.

Though infection from the bacteria is typically rare, symptoms of sickness can include vomiting, fever and urinary tract infection, Lyons Magnus wrote in its statement. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment by CNBC Make It.

"To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported," according to Lyons Magnus. But, a preliminary root cause analysis found that the products did not meet the specifications for commercial sterility, it added.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cronobacter is a germ that can live in dry places, and it has been found in many dry foods, according to the CDC. Babies can die from Cronobacter infections, and infections from the bacteria can lead to serious issues for older people and people whose bodies struggle to fight against germs – including those with HIV, organ transplants or cancer, the agency says.

The most popular of the brands recalled saw major increases in sales over the past few years. Oatly's sales rose by 88% worldwide in 2019 with a turnover of $206 million, according to the company's sustainability report obtained by Food Dive. This year, Oatly raked in $178 million in revenue for its second quarter of 2022 alone, according to its website. And with more people staying at home in 2020, Stumptown saw a 200% increase in online coffee bean sales, Forbes reports.

The widespread use of their products could make pulling them from stores and ensuring that consumers aren't using them rather difficult.

If you're wondering which of the recalled beverages might already be in your fridge, here's a list of some of the most popular:

Oatly: Oat-Milk Barista Edition, 12-count slim cartons

Stumptown: Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk, Original. Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk, Horchata. Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk, Chocolate. Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate. Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar, Original

Premier Protein: Chocolate – 12-count, 18-count. Vanilla – 4-count, 12-count, 15-count, 18-count. Café Latte – 4-count, 18-count

Other brands with products that were recalled include Aloha, Glucerna, Imperial, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, MRE and Pirq. Following the announcement of the recalls, consumers of the products took to Twitter with their concerns:

just finished a carton of Oatly as read about the recall. brb calling my immune system to see if she can fight this potential microbial contamination pic.twitter.com/s8yem9RBVO — rocky (Taylor’s Version) (@rresplendent) August 2, 2022

Oatly's recall may be limited to seven batches made at a single site in April, according to a reply from Oatly's Twitter account to a concerned consumer:

(1/2) Hey Michelle, thanks for the kind support. We truly appreciate it, and are also happy to share that fortunately the recall is limited to just seven batches of our ambient Barista Edition, made at a single co-manufacturer’s site in April ’22. — Oatly (@oatly) August 4, 2022

At this time, people are advised to not consume the recalled products and to toss any that are already in their possession, according to the FDA. Customers can also return products they have to the initial store of purchase for a refund, says Lyons Magnus.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: