Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is opening a new land inspired by Disney's blockbuster "Frozen" movie franchise.

The area, called World of Frozen, is set to open on Nov. 20, 2023.

World of Frozen is a recreation of Arendelle — a fictional village featured in the "Frozen" movies that is home to the Disney sisters, Elsa and Anna.

The new land will feature attractions like a "Frozen Ever After" boat ride and a "Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs" roller coaster.

"Frozen Ever After is the first attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort to feature Walt Disney Imagineering's most advanced, all-electric Audio-Animatronics figures," according to a press release. These are lifelike robots that can move and talk, and which are present in attractions, such as Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents and Tokyo DisneySea's Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull.

Source: MSL Singapore

World of Frozen will be Hong Kong Disneyland's largest expansion thus far, although a representative from Hong Kong Disneyland declined to disclose the the exact measurements to CNBC Travel.

Getting in early

Guests who book packages through the travel company Klook can experience World of Frozen before it opens to the public.

Source: MSL Singapore

The company is selling a "First Look at Arendelle" package, which comes with two park tickets and a one-night hotel stay, for $880.

The package, which is available to overseas visitors, grants entrance to the new area from Nov. 4 — more than two weeks ahead of the official opening date.

A look into World of Frozen

World of Frozen recreates iconic scenes from the "Frozen" movies, including the the Ice Palace — the location where Elsa unleashes her icy powers for the first time — and Arendelle Castle, home of the movies' royal family, according to the press release.

The new park area is inspired by designs from Norway, from "dragestil" architecture — complete with pointed roofs embellished with dragon heads on the ends — and exterior floral paintings, called rosemaling.

Source: MSL Singapore

The opening of the new themed land is years in the making, a representative from Hong Kong Disneyland told CNBC, beginning "with a simple sketch by Michel den Dulk, Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering, seven years ago."