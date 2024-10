European markets rise as trading begins; Philips shares fail to open after company cuts sales outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were higher as trading began on Monday as investors reviewed the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.32% shortly after markets opened, with most regional bourses and sectors starting the day in positive territory.

Shares of Dutch medical devices giant Philips were last down 12.7% at 8:17 a.m. London time after initially failing to open. The company on Monday said{

Philips cuts sales outlook as China demand has 'deteriorated'

Dutch medical devices giant Philips on Monday said it was cutting its full-year sales outlook due to weak demand from China.

Comparable sales growth is now expected to come in between 0.5% and 1.5% for full-year 2024, the company said. This is down from a previously expected sales growth range of 3% to 5%.

"In the [third] quarter, demand from hospitals and consumers in China further deteriorated, while we continue to see solid growth in other regions. We have adjusted our full-year sales outlook to reflect the continued impact from China," Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said in a statement.

Comparable sales growth was flat in the third quarter, Philips said in its earnings release on Monday. According to Reuters, analysts had been expecting 2.1% growth.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Market participants will also be digesting a cooling geopolitical situation in the Middle East Monday after weekend airstrikes by Israel against Iran did not target oil or nuclear facilities as feared. Oil prices slid more than 4% Monday, although Citi analysts discounted the chance of an escalation that disrupts oil supplies.

In the Asia-Pacific region overnight, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 and its Topix index climbed, supported by a weak yen amid political uncertainty as the ruling LDP lost its parliamentary majority.

U.S. equity futures jumped as investors looked ahead to a batch of mega-cap technology earnings to keep driving the Nasdaq Composite to new heights this week.

Philips needs to 'adjust to a new speed of growth in China,' CEO Roy Jakobs says

Health device maker Philips needs to "adjust to a new speed of growth in China," its CEO Roy Jakobs told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

The company had been expecting China to stabilize in the second half of the year, but instead saw deterioration, he said.

China however is still a key market for Philips, Jakobs said.

"We believe that China fundamentally remains an attractive growth market for us. So it's a matter of when that comes back, not if it comes back," he said.

Jakobs' comments come after Philips on Monday said{=null} it was cutting its full-year sales outlook after demand in China "deteriorated."

Speaking to CNBC, Jakobs attributed the issues in China to slowing consumer confidence and a resulting easing of sales, as well as the impact of anti-corruption measures on the health care side, which he said were keeping the market at a "low-point."

— Sophie Kiderlin

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 8,243, Germany's DAX up 30 points at 19,747, France's CAC up 12 points at 7,508 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 108 points at 34,648, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Philips Monday. There are no major data releases.

— Holly Ellyatt

Oil prices slide more than 4% after Israel's 'limited' attack on Iran

Oil prices slid more than 4% on Monday as Israel's strikes on Iran over the weekend were dubbed as "limited" by local media, with Citi analysts discounting chances of an escalation that disrupts oil supplies.

Futures for global crude benchmark Brent slid 4.43% to $72.68 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 4.57% to $68.5 per barrel.

Israel on Saturday attacked Iran's military installations in three provinces in response to Tehran launching ballistic missiles at Israel on Oct. 1. Iranian News agency Tasnim reported the attack — which killed four soldiers — had inflicted "limited damages."

— Lee Ying Shan

Yen weakens to fresh 3-month low after Japan elections

The Japanese yen weakened to fresh three-month lows against the dollar on Monday, after the ruling LDP lost its majority in the country's lower house following elections on Sunday.

The currency hit a low of 153.32 against the greenback, marking its weakest level since July 31.

— Lim Hui Jie

